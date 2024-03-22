Tamil Nadu: DMDK announces 5 candidates, Vijayakanth's son Vijay Prabhakaran to contest from Virudhunagar

Follow us on Image Source : X Premalatha and late actor Vijayakanth

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by Captain Vijayakanth, on Friday, announced the names of candidates on five Lok Sabha seats as a part of an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth's son Vijay Prabhakaran will contest from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat.

The party has fielded B Parthasarathy from Chennai Central, K Nalla Thambi from Tiruvallur, P Sivakozhundu from Cuddalore and P Sivanesan from Thanjavur apart from Prabhakaran.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK on Wednesday finalised seat sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamizhagam.

Announcing the electoral pacts at the party headquarters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Puthiya Tamizhagam has (PT) been allocated Tenkasi constituency and SDPI the Dindigul segment, Palaniswami said.

The poll pacts were signed with DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, PT chief K Krishansamy and SDPI's state unit chief Nellai Mubarak.

On DMK making several assurances in its manifesto for the LS polls, Palaniswami asked if the ruling party has fulfilled promises made ahead of the 2019 Parliamentary election and the 2021 Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)