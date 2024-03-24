Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth list of candidates, BJP may declare its fifth today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth list of candidates, BJP may declare its fifth today

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming general elections. The BJP may release its fifth list today. The party on Saturday held its Chief Election Committee meeting to decide the candidates for the remaining seats.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 8:13 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024, Lok Sabha polls, BJP, Congress, AAP, BJP list of candidates
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress has released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for which the party has fielded Ajay Rai against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Digvijaya Singh will once again contest the Lok Sabha elections, this time from Rajgarh. The BJP held a Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting to decide the candidates for the remaining seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has so far released four lists of candidates and is expected to declare its fifth list today, a day after the brainstorming session by the top brass. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 24, 2024 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi our star campaigner, Assam CM to hold over 100 road shows, rallies: BJP

    "The Assam Chief Minister will also take part in more than 100 road shows, rallies, and meetings across the state," BJP MP Pabitra Margherita said.

