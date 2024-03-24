Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth list of candidates, BJP may declare its fifth today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress has released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for which the party has fielded Ajay Rai against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Digvijaya Singh will once again contest the Lok Sabha elections, this time from Rajgarh. The BJP held a Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting to decide the candidates for the remaining seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has so far released four lists of candidates and is expected to declare its fifth list today, a day after the brainstorming session by the top brass. Follow LIVE updates here: