Lockdown 2.0: PM Modi announces 7-point formula. Detailed guidelines soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown in India till May 3. In his address to the nation, PM Modi laid out a 7-point guideline to tackle the coronavirus crisis going forward. The prime minister, while speaking on the way forward for India, also said that a detailed guideline on the same will be issued by the government tomorrow. "The guidelines will be drafted keeping in mind the poor of the country who might be facing the worst hardships in these times of crisis," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's 7 point guideline to combat coronavirus going forward

We must take good care of the older people in our families as well as those people who might be infected/prone to other diseases. We must strictly follow the lockdown 'lakshman rekha' and social distancing norms and stay at home. In case of an emergency we must use homemade masks while going out. We must follow the Ayush Mantralaya instructed measures to boost our immunity system which will, in turn, help us fight this disease. Download Arogya Setu app to help curb the spread of coronavirus. We must help the poor. Provide food for those in need. You must treat your employees with empathy. In these times of crisis, do not fire anyone. Respect those who are leading the fight against coronavirus, including doctors, health officials, policemen.

PM Modi, congratulated the people of the country on the resolve shown by them in these times of crisis. "I know the kinds of hardships that the people of our country have been facing in the name of the country. You have faced hardships with food, work, but you are still resolved to fight. This resolve is commendable," PM Modi said.

"Our constitution says 'We, the people of India', this is what it means. While the world is struggling to cope up with coronavirus, India has been successful in containing the spread, as compared to other nations," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that in the next one week, strictness will be increased in the lockdown and all districts in every state will be closely monitored for any coronavirus signs. "If things go as per plan, in some of the areas and districts which have shown no signs of coronavirus and which are not likely to harness coronavirus, lockdown restrictions could be relaxed partially," PM Modi said.

