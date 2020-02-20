In a first, Karnataka Lingayat Mutt set to announce Muslim Pontiff

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV The Karnataka Lingayat Mutt in Gadag is set to make a Muslim youth as it's Pontiff

In a first, the Karnataka Lingayat Mutt in Gadag is set to make a Muslim youth as it's Pontiff. Diwan Sharif Rahimansab will be incepted on February 26 as the new head of Murgharajendra Mutt. It is said that Sharif Rahimansab Mulla wants to work towards the social justice model of Basavanna, who was a 12-century reformer.

Sharief was ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the mutt. Speaking on being incepted as the new pontiff, Sharief said, "Nobody asked me to do it, the almighty came in my mind and guided me."

Meanwhile, Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami, on a Muslim youth to be incepted as new pontiff said, "It doesn't matter what caste you belong to. If God appears to you for a path of goodwill and sacrifice, you will do it regardless of the manmade restrictions of birth and caste."

#Karnataka a #Lingayat #mutt in Gadag set to make a #Muslim youth as it's #Pontiff.

Diwan Sharif Rahimansab will be incepted on 26th Feb as new head of murgharajendra mutt.

At times of distress and hatred between communities this news portray what actually #India is.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/w16dSamppA — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) February 20, 2020

"They have put the sacred thread and given me the responsibility. They've given me the 'Ishta-linga' and this honour. I have done the 'Ishta-linga dharan'. I'll walk on the path of dharma. Love and sacrifice is the message given to me, that is what I want to propagate," Dewan Sharief Mullah said.

Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama which is linked to 350-year-old Koraneshwara Sansthan Mutt will have Diwan Sharif Rahimansab as its first Muslim pontiff. The Mutt is one of the 361 mutts dedicated to Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra mutt of Chitradurga which has a huge following across the country.

