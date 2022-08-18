Land encroachment case: Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan booked in Rampur for threatening witness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan arrives to cast his vote for Rampur Lok Sabha by-poll, at a polling station in Rampur, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Land Encroachment Case : Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was booked on Wednesday (August 17) for allegedly threatening a witness in a land encroachment case in which he is an accused, police here said.

"An FIR has been lodged against Azam Khan and five other unidentified persons for threatening a witness of a case. The matter is being investigated," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Nanhe, a resident of Boria locality of the city, and the witness in the case.

In his complaint, Nanhe alleged that five unknown persons came to his house around 9:30 am.

The men told Nanhe that Azam Khan asked them to visit him and told him not to give a statement against Khan in court, according to police.

Nanhe is a witness in a case related to encroachment of land in which Azam Khan and a few others are accused.

The case was lodged in 2019 and is being heard at at an MP/MLA court in the district.

A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday. Nanhe appeared before the court and his statement was recorded.

The SP said that measures have been taken to ensure the security of the witness.

FIRs against Azam Khan :

Earlier, two fresh FIRs have been registered against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan for allegedly threatening two witnesses in different cases filed in 2019 that are being heard in an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

One witness claimed that five persons barged into his house on Tuesday (August 16) and threatened him against testifying in court.

The other witness claimed that Azam's relatives - Abdul Parvez Shamsi, Ishan Mahmood, Moin Pathan and a few other men - barged into his house on Tuesday night and threatened him against recording his statement.

After the FIRs were registered, the first complainant was taken to the court and his 'partial statement' has been recorded.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh told media, "We have registered two FIRs against Azam Khan and others under sections 147 (rioting), 195a (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC."

Azam Khan, an MLA from Rampur, has been booked in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft.

He was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.

(With agencies inputs)

