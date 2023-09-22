Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Supreme Court refuses to direct scientific survey of premises in Mathura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to direct a scientific survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to determine whether it was built on a pre-existing Hindu temple. The apex court said that the High Court is yet to decide on the application under Order 26 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code which relates to the appointment of commissioners.

The petition was filed by Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust seeking a scientific survey of the disputed mosque. The Trust has challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque premises first before deciding the objections raised against the suit.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court in August upheld an order by the Allahabad High Court to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Notably, on May 26, the Allahabad High Court had said that all matters relating to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute which are pending before the Mathura court could be transferred to it. Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra had passed the order allowing a transfer application filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through the next friend, Ranjana Agnihotri, and seven others.

