SC orders status quo on Railways' demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi

Illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi: The Supreme Court has ordered the status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The demolition drive by the Railways was being carried out to clear alleged illegal constructions. According to reports, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

SC posted case after one week

The apex court has put on hold for 10 days the demolition drive by Railway authorities to clear encroachment near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. While issuing the notice to the Centre on the plea against demolition, the Supreme Court on Wednesday also posted the case after one week. “Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. “There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he said. The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

