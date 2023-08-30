Kerala: Several children fall ill during Onam celebration at school

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The incident took place a week ago

Several children of a private school in Kothamangalam fell ill after allegedly consuming the feast prepared as part of the Onam celebrations in their institution last week, said the Kothamangalam police on Wednesday. Food poisoning is the suspected cause of the sickness.

The incident came to light only on Tuesday and a probe was initiated, said the official.

"The statements of parents were recorded and subsequently, a case will be registered," an officer said.

According to some parents, the children who fell ill had drunk water from the school.

Many students are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he added that the exact figure of children affected was not known presently.

Meanwhile, parents of some of the affected children told media that their kids had been unwell since last week and were still unenergetic despite the various medicines and injections given to them at home and at the hospital, respectively.

"My kids have had a fever since Saturday (August 26) night and as it did not subside we took them to the hospital. Even now they are weak and lack energy," said a parent.

