Karnataka: PM Modi plays traditional drum during at public event in Kalaburagi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi plays a drum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday played a traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka.



PM Modi on several occasions played a drum at a public event in the country and outside. In November 2021, during his Scotland visit for the United Nations' COP26 World Leaders' Summit on climate change, PM Modi was seen playing the drums with members of the Indian community who were dressed in traditional kurta pyjamas and turbans, gathered to bid goodbye before his departure from Glasgow.



PM Modi has been on Karnataka and Maharashtra visit on Thursday. He launched several projects worth thousands of crores in both states. In Karnataka, the Prime Minister visited the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi. At around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri District, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project. At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister reached Malkhed, Kalaburagi District, where he distributed title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also laid the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

At around 5 PM, Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. At around 6:30 PM, he inaugurated two lines of Mumbai Metro.

Also Read: Top 10 Modi-moments 2022: When PM won the hearts of people

Latest India News