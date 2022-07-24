Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka: Five killed, 4 injured after car hit by unknown vehicle in Koppal district.

Karnataka road accident news updates : In a tragic road accident, five members of a family including four women were killed and four others were critically injured after their car was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The police have launched a hunt for the driver who fled the scene after colliding his vehicle with the car.

The incident took place in the late night of Saturday (July 23) in Bhanpura in Kukanuru taluk in Koppal district of Karnataka. The deceased have been identified as Devappa Koppada (62), Girijamma (45), Paravva (32), Shantamma (22) and Kasturamma.

Harshavardhana, Pallavi, Puttaraju and Bhoomika have been hospitalised as they suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to police, the family members were returning to their village after attending a birthday party.

More details on road mishap :

The police have recovered mud guard of the vehicle which collided with the car, from the spot and are gathering clues to nab the driver.

The movement of tipper lorries are frequent in the region and police are suspecting that one of the tipper lorry may be involved in the accident.

The vehicle has been completely mangled because of the impact of the collision and dead bodies have to be extracted. Further investigations in the matter are on.

(With IANS inputs)

