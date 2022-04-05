Curfew in violence-hit Karauli extended till April 7; fact-finding committee formed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karauli violence: Rajasthan Congress forms 3-member fact-finding committee

Rajasthan Congress on Monday formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident. The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. The panel will visit Karauli and submit its report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Monday, the Rajasthan police arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4 and the internet was shut down.

Meanwhile, in a fresh development, curfew in Karauli was extended till April 7 on Monday considering the law and order situation.

The district administration also made arrangements for class 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards, officials said, two days after communal clashes in the town.

"As the present circumstances are not normal for the law and order situation. In such a situation, curfew is extended till April 7 midnight," an order issued by Karauli District Collector Rajendra Shekhawat said.

However, two hours relaxation will be given to allow people to make essential purchases, and any further relaxation will be provided considering the law and order situation, officials said.

"Relaxation in curfew was given for two hours on Monday for purchase of essential items. Central and Rajasthan government offices and courts remained open and employees could reach their offices after showing ID cards," Shekhawat said.

No untoward incident has been reported, but mobile internet services remain suspended in Karauli, he said.

The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year), which was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal, police said.

Around 35 people were injured in the violence, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

