I knew CBI will call Arvind Kejriwal as he is on a political rise, claims Kapil Sibal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Throwing his support behind Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that he expected that Central agengies would come after the AAP leader. The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!"

He also said, "I knew that as Arvind Kejriwal is on a political rise, CBI will call him. The agencies are being misused for the past year. All political parties should keep their differences aside and speak in one voice against this injustice. This is the murder of democracy."

While, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy, the BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the "mastermind" of the alleged liquor policy scam.

'Opposition-free India'

Drawing Election Commission's attention to BJP claims of winning seats, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "I have always said that they (BJP) want an 'Opposition-free India' that's why HM Amit Shah keeps saying that more than 300 seats will come. One of their (BJP) ministers had already told them how many seats they would get. They know in advance how many seats they will get. Election Commission and Court should think about this."

Latest India News