Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sawal To Banta Hai I WATCH LIVE

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sawal To Banta Hai I WATCH LIVE

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has stroked several controversies through his speech, has appeared on India TV's popular show-- Sawal To Banta Hai-- where he raised grave questions over the working of the Delhi government. Watch LIVE

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2023 18:22 IST
BJP Leader Kapil Mishra on Sawal To Banta Hai.
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP Leader Kapil Mishra on Sawal To Banta Hai.

Sawal To Banta Hai: BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has stroked several controversies through his speech, has appeared on India TV's popular show-- Sawal To Banta Hai-- where he raised grave questions over the degree of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also, during the show, he expressed dissatisfaction over the "suggestions" given during the festivals of a majority community and asked why the questions were not being raised during the celebrations of other communities. 

More details will be added. 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News