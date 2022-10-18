BJP's Kapil Mishra dares Sisodia: 'Undergo lie detector test over allegations against CBI'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has dared Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to take lie detector test and narco test to validate his claim that 'the AAP leader was asked to leave the party.' Sisodia, who was questioned for over nine hours on Monday at the CBI headquarters in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, had claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post if he quit the AAP.

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said the allegations by Sisodia, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, should be seen as a "shameless" attempt to "influence" the probe. Mishra hit back at the AAP leader and said, "I challenge Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or (he should) take back his statement against the CBI and tender an apology by the evening," Mishra told reporters.

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman and AAP volunteer Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also refuted Sisodia's allegations. "The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," the agency said in a statement.

