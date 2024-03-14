Kannauj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kannauj Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kannauj Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kannauj is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Kannauj seat comprises five Assembly segments including Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna and Rasulabad. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav represented the Kannauj constituency three times in a row in 2000 (bypoll), 2004 and 2009.

Kannauj Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 18,74,824 voters in the Kannauj constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,25,930 voters were male and 8,48,829 were female voters. 65 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,396 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kannauj in 2019 was 4,477 (4,281 were men and 196 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Kannauj constituency was 18,08,886. Out of this, 10,00,035 voters were male and 8,08,799 were female voters. 52 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 707 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kannauj in 2014 was 2,721 (1,833 were men and only 888 were women).

Kannauj 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak won the Kannauj seat for the first time with a margin of 12,353 votes. He was polled 5,63,087 votes with a vote share of 49.35%. He defeated wife of Akhilesh Yadav and SP candidate Dimple Yadav who got 5,50,734 votes (48.27%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,40,496.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, SP candidate Dimple Yadav won the Kannauj seat for the second time in a row including a bypoll. She was polled 4,89,164 votes with a vote share of 43.89%. BJP candidate Subrat Pathak got 4,69,257 votes (42.10%) and was the runner-up. Dimple Yadav defeated Pathak by a margin of 19,907 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,14,460. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Nirmal Tiwari came third with 1,27,785 votes (11.46%).

Kannauj Past Winners

Dimple Yadav (SP): 2012 bypoll

Akhilesh Yadav (SP): 2009

Akhilesh Yadav (SP): 2004

Akhilesh Yadav (SP): 2000 bypoll

Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP): 1999

Pradeep Kumar Yadav (SP): 1998

Chandra Bhusan Singh (BJP): 1996

Chhotey Singh Yadav (Janata Party): 1991

Chhotey Singh Yadav (Janata Dal): 1989

Sheila Dikshit (Congress): 1984

Chhotey Singh Yadav (Janata Party-S): 1980

Ram Prakash Tripathi (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 8,165 voters (0.72%) opted for NOTA in the Kannauj constituency. In 2014, 7,380 voters (0.66%) opted for NOTA in the Kannauj constituency.

Kannauj Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,40,496 or 60.83%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,14,460 or 61.61%.

Kannauj Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Kannauj constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Kannauj.

Kannauj Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,242 polling stations in the Kannauj constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,996 polling stations in the Kannauj constituency.