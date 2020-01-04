Kalindi Kunj road closed since Dec 15 due to anti-CAA protests, Delhi-Noida commuters suffer

Kalindi Kunj entry from Noida's Mahamaya flyover closed

Commuters travelling between Noida and Delhi using the Kalindi Kunj route continue to bear the brunt of hours of traffic jams as the stretch continues to remain shut due to anti-CAA protests.

For over two weeks now, the Kalindi Kunj stretch connecting Delhi and Noida has been shut down forcing commuters to use alternative routes including DND and Ashram and facing heavy traffic snarls.

The route is shut down as protesters continue to occupy the GD Birla Marg at Kalindi Kunj, connecting Delhi-Noida which is an essential route to decongest traffic at DND flyway. However, due to anti-CAA protests, Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

Road closed since December 15

Commuters are facing issues and had to go through long spells of jam to commute between Delhi and Noida as the road has been closed for traffic movement since December 15.

Why Kalindi Kunj marg is a key route?

Connects three states Delhi, UP and Haryana.

Offices, banks, clothing brands present in huge numbers.

It is estimated that around 3 lakh vehicles commute daily via this route.

Huge traffic jams at DND, Ashram; 15-25 minutes to cross a traffic signal

As Kalindi Kunj way is closed, commuters are left with two options — DND and Ashram marg — but both these routes witness huge traffic jams. With the additional burden on DND and Ashram route, it is taking around 15-25 minute for people to cross a red light at Ashram.

Barricading withing 200-metres of protesting site

Delhi Police has put out barricades within 200-metres where protesters are still continuing with their agitation against the CAA. For those who want to go to the protest site are using Shaheen Bagh route. The area is under 24-hour police surveillance.

ALSO READ: Kalindi Kunj route between Noida-Delhi to remain closed on December 20