Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ranchi: Trains are parked in the yard of Hatia railway station in Ranchi.

In a devastating incident near Gamariah station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, four individuals lost their lives after being struck by the Puri-bound Utkal Express on Thursday evening. The victims, all residents of a nearby slum, were fatally hit while crossing the railway tracks at approximately 6:55 pm.

Emergency response teams from local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.