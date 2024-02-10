Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu appears before ED in connection with BMW car at ex-CM Hemant Soren's house

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, PTI Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu appears before ED in Ranchi.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu on Saturday showed up in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Jharkhand's Ranchi after the probe agency summoned him.

The Congress lawmaker was summoned by the ED in connection with the BMW car recovered from the residence of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Delhi recently.

ED summoned Dhiraj Prasad Sahu for questioning in a money laundering case linked to former chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Thursday.

In December last year, Income Tax raid department seized more than Rs 351 crore during raids conducted at several premises of Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand.

As per sources, ED has got some evidence of Dhiraj Sahu's links with Hemant Soren. The agency also suspects that the BMW car which was recovered from Soren's residence in Delhi on January 29 has some connections to Dhiraj Sahu.

On Wednesday, ED conducted raid at a location in Gurugram, Haryana, at whose address the car with Haryana number plate was registered. The agency also searched two places in Kolkata.

Hemant Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in the money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal.

After taking Soren on remand, ED has been interrogating him for the last six days. In this connection, the agency has collected some details of those people with whom he has had any kind of transaction.

Reported by Mukesh Kumar

With inputs from IANS

