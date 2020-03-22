Amid Janata Curfew, only 5 women to continue anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh today

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on the country to remain indoors on Sunday as part of a 'janata curfew' to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh have decided that only five women will continue with the stir on that day.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the elderly women protesters on Saturday late night decided to continue their sit-in against the amended citizenship law with all the precautionary measures.

Sanitisers and masks had been arranged in enough numbers, and the protest site was being disinfected at regular intervals, a protester said.

