Amid Janata Curfew, only 5 women to continue anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh today

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on the country to remain indoors on Sunday as part of a 'janata curfew' to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh have decided that only five women will continue with the stir on that day.
In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the elderly women protesters on Saturday late night decided to continue their sit-in against the amended citizenship law with all the precautionary measures.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Sanitisers and masks had been arranged in enough numbers, and the protest site was being disinfected at regular intervals, a protester said.
Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines
Also Read: Janata Curfew comes into force as India fights COVID-19; states on near-total lockdown