Jammu & Kashmir: Property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Amir Khan demolished

An extended portion of the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was demolished in Anantnag, officials here said on Saturday. According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district.

Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s and is operating from there, they said. The action follows the razing down of the house of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in the Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month.

Shah directs authorities to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, called for dismantling the ecosystem that aids, abets, and sustains terrorist-separatist campaigns. "A terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaigns to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be dismantled," Amit Shah said during the high-level meeting.

The Home Minister reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.

