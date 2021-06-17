Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J-K cop dies as terrorists open fire in Srinagar

A police official died on Thursday after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar. He was identified as Javaid Ahmad Tambi.

Ahmad suffered a bullet injury in his neck after terrorists fired on him near his residence at Saidapora Eidgah area. He was immediately rushed to SKIMS Soura. However, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Tambi was posted with a judicial officer and had returned home shortly before the attack.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

