Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar' Wagoora, another trapped

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Wagoora in Naugam area of Srinagar, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Tuesday.

Two terrorists were trapped in the encounter and and one of them has been killed.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details awaited...

