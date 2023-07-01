Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Racket of fake registration slips of Amarnath Yatra busted

The Jammu and Kashmir police busted a racket that involved the preparation and sale of fake registration slips of Amarnath Yatra duping devotees on Saturday. The prime accused along with his associates were arrested later in the day.

According to Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), "During the examination of yatra registration slips of some devotees of ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Jammu Administration found that some devotees possess fake slips."

Upon this cognisance was taken and an investigation was set into motion under which it came to light that these devotees were duped by a racket being run from Delhi. Under the racket, fake registration slips were provided to the pilgrims.

The police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Cade at the Trikuta Nagar Police Station and an investigation has been launched. It was thoroughly probed by a team of concerned PS, SDPO East and SP South Jammu.

During investigation, it came to the fore that a man from Delhi is running a racket involved in the preparation of these fake registration slips and then a team of Jammu police raided in Delhi and succeeded in the arrest of the accused namely Harender Verma son of Devinder Verma resident of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdra Delhi.

Later two of his accused namely Daleep Prajapati son of Hari Chand, and Vinod Kumar son of Jagan Nath were also arrested. The main accused was involved in preparation of fake registration slips while other two associates were indulged in arranging bus service and medical certificates for devotees.

The accused were running this racket and selling fake registration slips to devotees duping them of their hard-earned money. During the raid, a computer and a printer have also been seized that were used in the crime. SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli appealed to devotees desiring to come on pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji to register themselves only through notified Government means and not to fall prey to the hands of these criminals.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2023: First glimpse of 'aarti' at Baba Barfani | Mesmerizing video

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2023: 1st batch of pilgrims begins holy journey from Baltal base camp | VIDEO

Latest India News