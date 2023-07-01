Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amarnath Yatra 2023: First glimpse of 'aarti' at Baba Barfani | Mesmerizing video

Amarnath Yatra 2023: The sacred Amarnath Yatra commenced today on the auspicious day of Shani Pradosh Vrat. The first visuals of the aarti at Baba Barfani are doing rounds on social media. A few devotees, priests and security personnel witnessed that first aarti today. Meanwhile, the yatra to Baba Barfani began on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims setting out from the base camp here for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims

The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp. Earlier on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp

The second batch of pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp today in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

As of now, more than 3.5 lakh people have registered themselves online for the pilgrimage.

