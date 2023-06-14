Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Katra

Katra earthquake: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday (June 14). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 am today," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earlier, on June 13 Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India, reports said. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, (EMSC), an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors were felt for almost 20 seconds.

Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. On June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning.

