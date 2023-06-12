Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir 3 youths injured in firing incident in Samba; probe on

Jammu and Kashmir: The nature of the shooting incident is yet to be known. Police initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Srinagar Updated on: June 12, 2023 11:20 IST
One of three injured youths is said to be critical
Three were injured in a firing incident in Rangoor village of Samba district, Jammu and Kashimr on Sunday night, said an official on Monday.

All three injured are in their 20s. Two of them are from Samba and one is from Amritsar.

All have been shifted to the Government Medical College Jammu for treatment, he said. One injured is critical and he is getting treatment by the doctors.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, the official said.

More details are awaited into the matter.

(Report by Sham Sundar)

