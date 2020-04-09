Jalandhar reports first coronavirus death, Punjab fatalities rises to 8

Image Source : AP Policemen guard as Indian doctors wearing masks walk inside Government Medical College. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Jalandhar has reported its first coronavirus death taking the state fatality toll due to COVID-19 to 9. As per reports, Congress leader Deepak Sharma's father Praveen Sharma who was tested positive for coronavirus has died. Punjab has so far reported 101 coronavirus cases including 8 deaths while 4 people who were exposed to the novel disease have recovered. Punjab was the first state to impose curfew ahead of a nation-wide lockdown was imposed by PM Modi. On Wednesday, reports were doing the rounds that the curfew in Punjab was extended till April 30, however, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh clarified that no decision was taken on the extension so far.

The country is under a nationwide lockdown till April 14, but it is likely to be extended as PM Modi in the all-party meeting on Wednesday suggested opposition leaders that it wouldn't be possible to lift the lockdown as coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab registered a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases after 20 people tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the total in the state top 99. Those infected include three who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the virus rose to eight on Tuesday after a 65-year-old retired Superintendent engineer.

