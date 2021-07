Follow us on Image Source : FILE Two AK-47 Rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have also been recovered from the terrorists.

At least two soldiers have been martyred and two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu.

In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, police said.

Two AK-47 Rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have also been recovered from the terrorists. A detailed search of the area underway.

