IRCTC's ticketing service down, Railways opens alternative windows for customers

The situation is being continuously watched till IRCTC website is fully operational, the Railways said.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: July 25, 2023 12:24 IST
Passengers on Tuesday morning faced a harrowing time after IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) was reported down due to technical reasons. Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on the IRCTC site and App since morning. The technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.

However, alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc, the Railways said.

Railways in a statement said, "For the convenience of passengers, we are opening extra/additional PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket windows at various Railway stations. Passengers are requested to avail of the facility." 

"New Delhi PRS office 2, Shahdara 1, Okhla 1, Nizamuddin station 1, Sarojini nagar 1 - extra counters have been opened in addition to normal PRS countes. It will be further reviewed and will open more counters later," Railways added.

The situation is being continuously watched till IRCTC website is fully operational, the Railways said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

