International Day of Democracy 2021: History, relevance and theme of September 15

International Day of Democracy, World Democracy Day: September 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Democracy across globe after being established in 2007 through a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the United Nations, “International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of the international community, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality.”

HISTORY:

The International Day of Democracy owes its existence to the Universal Declaration on Democracy, which was adopted on September 15, 1997 by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is an international organisation of national parliaments. In the following years, Qatar led efforts to promote an International Day of Democracy. Finally, on November 8, 2007, the day was established as the UNGA adopted by consensus the resolution titled “Support by United Nations system of efforts of governments to promote and consolidate a new or restored democracies.”

The IPU suggested that the occasion will be celebrated on September 15 every year to commemorate the adoption of Universal Declaration on Democracy 10 years prior.

The first such celebration took place in 2008. Every year, events take place under an individual theme.

SIGNIFINACE:

As per UN, the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of the international community, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.

The values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage are essential elements of democracy. In turn, democracy provides the natural environment for the protection and effective realization of human rights. These values are embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and further developed in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which enshrines a host of political rights and civil liberties underpinning meaningful democracies.

THEME:

The theme for International Day of Democracy changes every year. "Covid-19: A Spotlight on Democracy" was the theme in 2020. This year, the UN will focus on "strengthening democratic resilience in the face of future crises." While celebrations in 2019 took place under the theme “Participation" and in 2018 the theme was “Democracy under strain: Solutions for a changing world.”

