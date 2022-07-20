Fire on-board INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy orders inquiry

Highlights
- A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy
INS Vikramaditya Fire: A fire incident has been reported on-board the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, PTI quoted officials as saying.
According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported.
During a planned sortie for conducting trials, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday. The ship was operating off the Karwar coast. No casualties have been reported.