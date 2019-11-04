Monday, November 04, 2019
     
IndiGo servers down across country; flight delays expected

IndiGo on Monday issued a statement that its servers across the country were down, and passengers travelling by the low-cost airline are likely to suffer serpentine queues at airport counters. Passengers in several cities experienced long queues at ticket counters while boarding.

New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2019 12:00 IST
In a statement, the company said: “Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. ”

As per the report in the Indian Express, the cause for the service disruption has not been revealed.

An IndiGo representative in Chennai told indianexpress.com, “The server is down. Apart from Chennai, the Gurgaon and the Pune servers are also facing this issue. It will take a maximum of an hour to get this issue resolved. We are helping the customers through phone, only this particular software is down, the customers can still carry their ticket booking process through our website.”

Earlier, In July, thousands of Indigo passengers were left stranded after a server glitch delayed 63 flights at the Bengaluru airport for more than half-an-hour.

