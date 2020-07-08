TikTok, Facebook to Insta: Army bans 89 apps for its personnel

Image Source : ANI FILE

Considering security reasons, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete their accounts from 89 apps by July 15 or face action. From social media accounts to e-commerce and dating sites, platforms banned for usage by the personnel include a range of apps. Some of these are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, songs.pk, WeChat, Hike, TikTok, Likee, Shareit, True Caller, PUBG, Tinder. The move comes amid a two-front cyberwar with China and Pakistan as the Indian Army takes into account an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies.

With India's raging tensions with Pakistan and China, New Delhi is being watchful on all fronts possible. The "all-weather" friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC. No doubt, New Delhi has been giving befitting replies to both the troublemakers time and again.

MESSAGING PLATFORMS

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

VIDEO HOSTING

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

CONTENT SHARING

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

WEB BROWSERS

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

UTILITY APPS

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

True Caller

GAMING APPS

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

E-COMMERCE

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

DATING APPS

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

360 Security

Nw

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

SnapChat

NEWS APPS

Daily Hunt

News Dog

ONLINE BOOK READING APPS

Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

Heal of Y

LIFESTYLE APPS

POPXO

KNOWLEDGE APPS

Vokal

MUSIC APPS

Hungama

Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

Yelp

Tumblr

Reddit

FriendsFeed

Private Blogs

