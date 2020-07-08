TikTok, Facebook to Insta: Army bans 89 apps for its personnel

Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
Considering security reasons, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete their accounts from 89 apps by July 15 or face action. From social media accounts to e-commerce and dating sites, platforms banned for usage by the personnel include a range of apps.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 17:39 IST
Image Source : ANI

FILE

Considering security reasons, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete their accounts from 89 apps by July 15 or face action. From social media accounts to e-commerce and dating sites, platforms banned for usage by the personnel include a range of apps. Some of these are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, songs.pk, WeChat, Hike, TikTok, Likee, Shareit, True Caller, PUBG, Tinder. The move comes amid a two-front cyberwar with China and Pakistan as the Indian Army takes into account an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies. 

With India's raging tensions with Pakistan and China, New Delhi is being watchful on all fronts possible. The "all-weather" friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC. No doubt, New Delhi has been giving befitting replies to both the troublemakers time and again.

MESSAGING PLATFORMS

  • WeChat
  • QQ
  • Kik
  • ooVoo
  • Nimbuzz
  • Helo
  • Qzone
  • Share Chat
  • Viber
  • Line
  • IMO
  • Snow
  • To Tok
  • Hike

VIDEO HOSTING

  • TikTok
  • Likee
  • Samosa
  • Kwali

CONTENT SHARING

  • Shareit
  • Xender
  • Zapya

WEB BROWSERS

  • UC Browser
  • UC Browser Mini

VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING

  • LiveMe
  • BigoLive
  • Zoom
  • Fast Films
  • Vmate
  • Uplive
  • Vigo Video

UTILITY APPS

  • Cam Scanner
  • Beauty Plus
  • True Caller

GAMING APPS

  • PUBG
  • NONO Live
  • Clash of Kings
  • All Tencent gaming apps
  • Mobile Legends

E-COMMERCE

  • Club Factory
  • AliExpress
  • Chinabrands
  • Gearbest
  • Banggood
  • MiniInTheBox
  • Tiny Deal
  • Dhhgate
  • LightinTheBox
  • DX
  • Eric Dress
  • Zaful
  • Tbdress
  • Modility
  • Rosegal
  • Shein
  • Romwe

DATING APPS

  • Tinder
  • TrulyMadly
  • Happn
  • Aisle
  • Coffee Meets Bagel
  • Woo
  • OkCupid
  • Hinge
  • Badoo
  • Azar
  • Bumble
  • Tantan
  • Elite Sinles
  • Tagged
  • Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

360 Security

  • Facebook
  • Baidu
  • Instagram
  • Ello
  • SnapChat

NEWS APPS

  • Daily Hunt
  • News Dog

ONLINE BOOK READING APPS

  • Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

  • Heal of Y

LIFESTYLE APPS

  • POPXO

KNOWLEDGE APPS

  • Vokal

MUSIC APPS

  • Hungama
  • Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

  • Yelp
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • FriendsFeed
  • Private Blogs

