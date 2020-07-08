TikTok, Facebook to Insta: Army bans 89 apps for its personnel

Considering security reasons, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete their accounts from 89 apps by July 15 or face action. From social media accounts to e-commerce and dating sites, platforms banned for usage by the personnel include a range of apps. Some of these are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, songs.pk, WeChat, Hike, TikTok, Likee, Shareit, True Caller, PUBG, Tinder. The move comes amid a two-front cyberwar with China and Pakistan as the Indian Army takes into account an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies.
With India's raging tensions with Pakistan and China, New Delhi is being watchful on all fronts possible. The "all-weather" friends have been trying to trouble India at the LOC and LAC. No doubt, New Delhi has been giving befitting replies to both the troublemakers time and again.
MESSAGING PLATFORMS
- Kik
- ooVoo
- Nimbuzz
- Helo
- Qzone
- Share Chat
- Viber
- Line
- IMO
- Snow
- To Tok
- Hike
VIDEO HOSTING
- TikTok
- Likee
- Samosa
- Kwali
CONTENT SHARING
- Shareit
- Xender
- Zapya
WEB BROWSERS
- UC Browser
- UC Browser Mini
VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING
- LiveMe
- BigoLive
- Zoom
- Fast Films
- Vmate
- Uplive
- Vigo Video
UTILITY APPS
- Cam Scanner
- Beauty Plus
- True Caller
GAMING APPS
- PUBG
- NONO Live
- Clash of Kings
- All Tencent gaming apps
- Mobile Legends
E-COMMERCE
- Club Factory
- AliExpress
- Chinabrands
- Gearbest
- Banggood
- MiniInTheBox
- Tiny Deal
- Dhhgate
- LightinTheBox
- DX
- Eric Dress
- Zaful
- Tbdress
- Modility
- Rosegal
- Shein
- Romwe
DATING APPS
- Tinder
- TrulyMadly
- Happn
- Aisle
- Coffee Meets Bagel
- Woo
- OkCupid
- Hinge
- Badoo
- Azar
- Bumble
- Tantan
- Elite Sinles
- Tagged
- Couch Surfing
ANTIVIRUS
360 Security
Nw
- Baidu
- Ello
- SnapChat
NEWS APPS
- Daily Hunt
- News Dog
ONLINE BOOK READING APPS
- Pratilipi
HEALTH APPS
- Heal of Y
LIFESTYLE APPS
- POPXO
KNOWLEDGE APPS
- Vokal
MUSIC APPS
- Hungama
- Songs.pk
BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING
- Yelp
- Tumblr
- FriendsFeed
- Private Blogs