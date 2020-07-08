Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
Amid a multi-pronged cyberwar, the Indian Army has decided to ban 89 apps for personnel as it took into account security considerations. The banned apps include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Hungama, Songs.pk, Tinder, TrulyMadly, and more. The decision comes after an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies.

Manish Prasad
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 19:46 IST
Full List of 89 apps banned for army personnel

Amid a multi-pronged cyberwar, the Indian Army has decided to ban 89 apps for personnel as it took into account various security considerations. The banned apps include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Hungama, Songs.pk, Tinder, TrulyMadly, and more. The decision comes after an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies. Other banned apps include Shareit, Viber, WeChat, Nimbuzz, UC Browser, TrueCaller, Ello, Baidu, Qzone, Helo, Snow, Hike, and more. The list of banned apps includes at least 14 messaging platforms, 4 video hosting sites, 3 content-sharing sites, 5 gaming apps including PUBG, and about 15 dating apps. The Indian Army warned of action against personnel who do not delete the apps by July 15. 

Among others that figured in the list of banned apps are Samosa, Kwali, Likee, ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, UC Browser, LiveMe, Zoom, Uplive, Vigo Video, Cam Scanner, NONO Live, Club Factory, Shein, Rosegal, Coffee Meets Bagel, Hinge, OkCupid, Badoo. 

FULL LIST OF 89 APPS BANNED FOR ARMY PERSONNEL

MESSAGING PLATFORMS

  1. WeChat
  2. QQ
  3. Kik
  4. ooVoo
  5. Nimbuzz
  6. Helo
  7. Qzone
  8. Share Chat
  9. Viber
  10. Line
  11. IMO
  12. Snow
  13. To Tok
  14. Hike

VIDEO HOSTING

  1. TikTok
  2. Likee
  3. Samosa
  4. Kwali

CONTENT SHARING

  1. Shareit
  2. Xender
  3. Zapya

WEB BROWSERS

  1. UC Browser
  2. UC Browser Mini

VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING

  1. LiveMe
  2. BigoLive
  3. Zoom
  4. Fast Films
  5. Vmate
  6. Uplive
  7. Vigo Video

UTILITY APPS

  1. Cam Scanner
  2. Beauty Plus
  3. True Caller

GAMING APPS

  1. PUBG
  2. NONO Live
  3. Clash of Kings
  4. All Tencent gaming apps
  5. Mobile Legends

E-COMMERCE

  1. Club Factory
  2. AliExpress
  3. Chinabrands
  4. Gearbest
  5. Banggood
  6. MiniInTheBox
  7. Tiny Deal
  8. Dhhgate
  9. LightinTheBox
  10. DX
  11. Eric Dress
  12. Zaful
  13. Tbdress
  14. Modility
  15. Rosegal
  16. Shein
  17. Romwe

DATING APPS

  1. Tinder
  2. TrulyMadly
  3. Happn
  4. Aisle
  5. Coffee Meets Bagel
  6. Woo
  7. OkCupid
  8. Hinge
  9. Badoo
  10. Azar
  11. Bumble
  12. Tantan
  13. Elite Sinles
  14. Tagged
  15. Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

  1. 360 Security

NETWORKING

  1. Facebook
  2. Baidu
  3. Instagram
  4. Ello
  5. SnapChat

NEWS APPS

  1. Daily Hunt
  2. News Dog

ONLINE BOOK READING APPS

  1. Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

  1. Heal of Y

LIFESTYLE APPS

  1. POPXO

KNOWLEDGE APPS

  1. Vokal

MUSIC APPS

  1. Hungama
  2. Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

  1. Yelp
  2. Tumblr
  3. Reddit
  4. FriendsFeed
  5. Private Blogs

