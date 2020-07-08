Amid a multi-pronged cyberwar, the Indian Army has decided to ban 89 apps for personnel as it took into account various security considerations. The banned apps include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Hungama, Songs.pk, Tinder, TrulyMadly, and more. The decision comes after an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies. Other banned apps include Shareit, Viber, WeChat, Nimbuzz, UC Browser, TrueCaller, Ello, Baidu, Qzone, Helo, Snow, Hike, and more. The list of banned apps includes at least 14 messaging platforms, 4 video hosting sites, 3 content-sharing sites, 5 gaming apps including PUBG, and about 15 dating apps. The Indian Army warned of action against personnel who do not delete the apps by July 15.
Among others that figured in the list of banned apps are Samosa, Kwali, Likee, ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, UC Browser, LiveMe, Zoom, Uplive, Vigo Video, Cam Scanner, NONO Live, Club Factory, Shein, Rosegal, Coffee Meets Bagel, Hinge, OkCupid, Badoo.
FULL LIST OF 89 APPS BANNED FOR ARMY PERSONNEL
MESSAGING PLATFORMS
- Kik
- ooVoo
- Nimbuzz
- Helo
- Qzone
- Share Chat
- Viber
- Line
- IMO
- Snow
- To Tok
- Hike
VIDEO HOSTING
- TikTok
- Likee
- Samosa
- Kwali
CONTENT SHARING
- Shareit
- Xender
- Zapya
WEB BROWSERS
- UC Browser
- UC Browser Mini
VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING
- LiveMe
- BigoLive
- Zoom
- Fast Films
- Vmate
- Uplive
- Vigo Video
UTILITY APPS
- Cam Scanner
- Beauty Plus
- True Caller
GAMING APPS
- PUBG
- NONO Live
- Clash of Kings
- All Tencent gaming apps
- Mobile Legends
E-COMMERCE
- Club Factory
- AliExpress
- Chinabrands
- Gearbest
- Banggood
- MiniInTheBox
- Tiny Deal
- Dhhgate
- LightinTheBox
- DX
- Eric Dress
- Zaful
- Tbdress
- Modility
- Rosegal
- Shein
- Romwe
DATING APPS
- Tinder
- TrulyMadly
- Happn
- Aisle
- Coffee Meets Bagel
- Woo
- OkCupid
- Hinge
- Badoo
- Azar
- Bumble
- Tantan
- Elite Sinles
- Tagged
- Couch Surfing
ANTIVIRUS
- 360 Security
NETWORKING
- Baidu
- Ello
- SnapChat
NEWS APPS
- Daily Hunt
- News Dog
ONLINE BOOK READING APPS
- Pratilipi
HEALTH APPS
- Heal of Y
LIFESTYLE APPS
- POPXO
KNOWLEDGE APPS
- Vokal
MUSIC APPS
- Hungama
- Songs.pk
BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING
- Yelp
- Tumblr
- FriendsFeed
- Private Blogs