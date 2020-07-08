Image Source : INDIA TV Full List of 89 apps banned for army personnel

Amid a multi-pronged cyberwar, the Indian Army has decided to ban 89 apps for personnel as it took into account various security considerations. The banned apps include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Hungama, Songs.pk, Tinder, TrulyMadly, and more. The decision comes after an "exponential increase" in the number of cases being targeted by their intelligence agencies. Other banned apps include Shareit, Viber, WeChat, Nimbuzz, UC Browser, TrueCaller, Ello, Baidu, Qzone, Helo, Snow, Hike, and more. The list of banned apps includes at least 14 messaging platforms, 4 video hosting sites, 3 content-sharing sites, 5 gaming apps including PUBG, and about 15 dating apps. The Indian Army warned of action against personnel who do not delete the apps by July 15.

Among others that figured in the list of banned apps are Samosa, Kwali, Likee, ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, UC Browser, LiveMe, Zoom, Uplive, Vigo Video, Cam Scanner, NONO Live, Club Factory, Shein, Rosegal, Coffee Meets Bagel, Hinge, OkCupid, Badoo.

FULL LIST OF 89 APPS BANNED FOR ARMY PERSONNEL

​MESSAGING PLATFORMS

WeChat QQ Kik ooVoo Nimbuzz Helo Qzone Share Chat Viber Line IMO Snow To Tok Hike

VIDEO HOSTING

TikTok Likee Samosa Kwali

CONTENT SHARING

Shareit Xender Zapya

WEB BROWSERS

UC Browser UC Browser Mini

VIDEO AND LIVE STREAMING

LiveMe BigoLive Zoom Fast Films Vmate Uplive Vigo Video

UTILITY APPS

Cam Scanner Beauty Plus True Caller

GAMING APPS

PUBG NONO Live Clash of Kings All Tencent gaming apps Mobile Legends

E-COMMERCE

Club Factory AliExpress Chinabrands Gearbest Banggood MiniInTheBox Tiny Deal Dhhgate LightinTheBox DX Eric Dress Zaful Tbdress Modility Rosegal Shein Romwe

DATING APPS

Tinder TrulyMadly Happn Aisle Coffee Meets Bagel Woo OkCupid Hinge Badoo Azar Bumble Tantan Elite Sinles Tagged Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

360 Security

NETWORKING

Facebook Baidu Instagram Ello SnapChat

NEWS APPS

Daily Hunt News Dog

ONLINE BOOK READING APPS

Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

Heal of Y

LIFESTYLE APPS

POPXO

KNOWLEDGE APPS

Vokal

MUSIC APPS

Hungama Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

Yelp Tumblr Reddit FriendsFeed Private Blogs

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage