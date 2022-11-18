Lance Naik Manju becomes Indian Army's first woman sky diver | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manju's training as a military police soldier began on 15 January 2019 when she joined the Indian Army's 51 Sub Area Provost Unit as a Lance Naik (WMP).

The Indian Army once again created history on Friday after one of its soldiers became the first female soldier skydiver. Lance Naik Manju jumped off at the drop zone near Assam's Missamari on Tuesday from a height of 10,000 feet in order to achieve the feat.

Manju joined the Indian Army on 14 December 2019. She is often described by her fellow soldiers as an 'absolute warrior' who is willing to take on any challenge that comes her way.

After completing 61 weeks of training at CMP Centre & School Bangalore, Manju was deployed to Assam where she started her duties as a Military Police (MP).

Her training as a military police soldier began on 15 January 2019 when she joined the Indian Army's 51 Sub Area Provost Unit as a Lance Naik (WMP). After completing 61 weeks of training at CMP Centre & School Bangalore, Manju was deployed to Assam where she started her duties as a Military Police (MP). Her first assignment was in Golpara where she was tasked with maintaining law and order in military units.

Speaking about her passion and dreams, Manju said, "If someone wants something very hard and is willing to work hard for it and dedicate their time, their efforts, their beliefs in themselves, they will succeed.”

This inspiring act of her performing a skydive from 10000 ft has set an example for other women to walk the path to being a combat soldier in the Indian Army in epitome Rani Laxami Bai, Rani Ahilya bai holkar.

She further added, “It depends on how strongly they want their dreams to come true. wish the new female recruits and future military instructors to succeed in their duty and serve our country in the best way they can.”



