India TV Poll Results: As crime graph shoots up, is Bihar witnessing rise of fresh jungle raj?

India TV Poll Results: Bihar Police on Saturday (August 19) said that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria district. The journalist was allegedly shot dead at his residence near the Raniganj Bazar area in the Araria district of Bihar on Friday (August 18).

According to officials, eight people have been booked in connection with the case. "Out of the eight accused, four have been arrested. Two of the accused will be taken on police remand on Monday. The police are looking for the other two accused," Araria SP Ashok Kumar Singh said. The arrested accused have been identified as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Umesh Yadav.

In order to know what the public wants, India TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll. We had asked the public in our poll that 'As crime graph shoots up, is Bihar witnessing rise of fresh 'jungle raj'? '. For this, we had given three options- yes, no, and cannot say.

As crime graph shoots up, is Bihar witnessing rise of fresh jungle raj?

A total of 6,683 people had taken the poll. Most of the people in this poll said that the state of Bihar is witnessing rise in crime. On the other hand, only some people believed that Bihar is witnessing rise in crime cases. And there were very few people who were undecided.

