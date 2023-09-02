India TV Opinion poll: Will 'One Nation, One Election' prove beneficial for political parties?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion Poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2014, has been a strong votary for the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing the financial burden caused by the almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during the polling period. On Friday morning, BJP chief J P Nadda met ex-president Ram Nath Kovind soon after the latter was tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of “one nation, one election”, which was the case till 1967.

Kovind will explore the feasibility and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967. Kovind too had echoed Modi's view and expressed his support to the idea after becoming President in 2017.

India TV has also asked public about their thoughts on issue with poll question-Will 'One Nation, One Election' prove beneficial for political parties? While maximum are of the vie that this move will see a positive outcome in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a very few thought, it is of no use. Out of 8352 participants, 82 per cent said Yes, 15 per cent said No and 3 per cent opted for Can't Say. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

