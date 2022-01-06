Follow us on Image Source : INDIA SKILLS 2021 India Skills 2021 National Competition begins today in New Delhi

The national competition of India Skills 2021, organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency for skill and entrepreneurship development, working under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), commenced today at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

The closed-door event witnessed participants from various states and union territories competing in more than 50 skills such as car painting, patisserie and confectionery, welding, additive manufacturing, cyber security, floristry, among others.

The competitions will be held at multiple locations, including Pragati Maidan, from 7 to 9 January under Covid-19 protocols mandated by local authorities and the state government. To further disperse the participants, the competitions for eight skills were conducted in Bengaluru and Mumbai from 3 to 5 January. The winners of all skill competitions will be felicitated in New Delhi on 10 January.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “IndiaSkills Competition instills confidence and hope by providing means to the youth to pursue their passion. The competition highlights India’s capabilities to the world and facilitates learning and exposure on a global platform. The introduction of seven new-age skills to this year’s IndiaSkills showcases our effort to keep pace with emerging technologies of the 21st century. My best wishes to all the participating candidates, and many compliments for making it to the Nationals. It is an honor to witness the hard work and determination of young people who will enable Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making ‘India the Skill capital of the World’. I would also like to congratulate NSDC, Sector Skill Councils, Partner Institutes and all stakeholders for their invaluable contribution to the competition.” The event also saw participation in Abilympics – Skill Demonstration by Persons with Disabilities, seven new-age skills inlcuding robot systems integration, additive manufacturing, among others.

NSDC, with the guidance of MSDE, leads and organises India Skills competitions every two years at the regional and national levels. Skilled youth from various states/ UTs compete in their respective skills. The winners of IndiaSkills undergo training and participate in several development programs for a year to prepare for WorldSkills. NSDC aims to enrich the lives of the youth and empower them through India Skills.

