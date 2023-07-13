India fumes as EU parliament holds discussion on Manipur violence; dubs it 'entirely internal matter'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Thursday again hit out at the European Parliament which adopted a motion on the Manipur violence as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France. As stated earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs has again denounced the EU Parliament move and staunchly labelled it as completely India's internal matter.

In a statement released today, MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi underscored that EU Parliament reflects a colonial mindset and Indian authorities are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order in the state.

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," said MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Further, in a staunch way, the concerned ministry advised the Parliament to utilise "its time more productively on its internal issues.”

Notably, clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Why India fumes over EU resolution?

Meanwhile, both India and the EU were at loggerheads after the latter announced to discuss of alleged breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law during its ongoing plenary session in France.

As the Indian authorities reacted sharply, EU said that “minorities, civil society, human rights defenders and journalists regularly face harassment; whereas women, in particular, face severe challenges and violations of their rights often related to tribal and religious backgrounds, including sexual violence and harassment”.

“Whereas violence in India’s Manipur state has erupted along ethnic and religious lines between the mainly Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki tribe, leading to a cycle of violence with over 100 people killed, over 40,000 displaced and the destruction of property and places of worship. Whereas Manipur has previously faced secessionist insurgencies in which serious human rights abuses were committed. Whereas, in the latest round of violence human rights groups have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Manipur and nationally of implementing divisive ethnonationalism policies which oppress in particular religious minorities,” the resolution said.

