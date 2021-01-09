India records 18,222 new COVID cases, 228 deaths in last 24 hours; recoveries rises to 1.05 cr

Image Source : PTI India records 18,222 new COVID cases, 228 deaths in last 24 hours; recoveriees rises to 1.05 cr

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 19,000 for the sixth time this month, taking the country's caseload to 10,431,639 while the recoveries have surged to 1.05 crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday.

A total of 18,222 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,50,798 as 228 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,56,651, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below three lakh for the 19th consecutive day.

There are 2,24,190 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 2.15 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 8, including 9,16,951 on Thursday.

India coronavirus statewise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 4866 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2832 874531 7127 3 Arunachal Pradesh 77 16631 56 4 Assam 3042 212430 1059 5 Bihar 4075 249198 1428 6 Chandigarh 238 19637 326 7 Chhattisgarh 9045 275042 3469 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3373 2 9 Delhi 3779 614849 10654 10 Goa 877 50088 744 11 Gujarat 8149 238114 4335 12 Haryana 2501 258998 2943 13 Himachal Pradesh 1182 54145 955 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2241 118155 1907 15 Jharkhand 1465 113928 1043 16 Karnataka 9448 904286 12134 17 Kerala 64434 733384 3257 18 Ladakh 203 9271 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8324 235421 3691 20 Maharashtra 53006 1858999 49970 21 Manipur 480 27735 364 22 Meghalaya 155 13262 143 23 Mizoram 82 4185 8 24 Nagaland 129 11752 83 25 Odisha 1972 327534 1890 26 Puducherry 343 37410 636 27 Punjab 3007 160042 5437 28 Rajasthan 7402 301962 2727 29 Sikkim 393 5457 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7432 805136 12208 31 Telengana 4822 283048 1563 32 Tripura 60 32854 388 33 Uttarakhand 3179 88370 1562 34 Uttar Pradesh 11535 571606 8469 35 West Bengal 8245 540952 9902 Total# 224190 10056651 150798

