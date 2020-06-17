Galwan Valley Scuffle: How Indian newspapers reacted to India-China clashes

Image Source : INDIA TV How Indian newspapers reacted to India-China clashes

Clashes between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday resulted in at least 20 casualties on the Indian side and about 43 casualties on the Chinese side. Commanding officers from both sides lost their lives in the unprecedented clashes that took place in Ladakh's Galwan Valley region.

The Central govt in New Delhi has given the Indian Army emergency powers to tackle the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and asked the forces to deal with

How did major Indian newspapers react

Indian Express: 20 Armymen killed fighting back China

The Asian Age: 20 Indian soldiers die in clash with Chinese

Mint: 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

The Times of India: 20 soldiers die in word China clash in 53 years

Business Standard: 20 Indian soldiers killed in face-off with China

The Morning Standard: China Attack kills 20 Indian soldiers

