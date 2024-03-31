I.N.D.I.A bloc Maharally LIVE: Sunita Kejriwal to attend protest at Ramlila Maidan against Kejriwal's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and CPI General Secretary D. Raja during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

A significant rally, dubbed the “Loktantra Bachao” or ‘save democracy’ rally, is poised to witness the convergence of top leaders from the INDIA bloc, including prominent figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav. Scheduled to unfold at the Ramlila ground on Sunday, the event aims to showcase unity and strength among opposition forces, particularly in light of the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Key attendees and expectations

Among the notable attendees anticipated at the rally are leaders from various parties, with National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah’s participation confirmed by party vice president Omar Abdullah. Speculation also surrounds the potential attendance of Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi’s chief minister, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Congress perspective and event details

Congress has underscored the significance of the rally, noting its potential to send a resounding message to the ruling establishment, particularly at the prime minister’s residence. While emphasizing the collective nature of the event, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasised that it transcends individual affiliations and represents a coalition effort encompassing nearly 27-28 parties under the INDIA ‘janbandhan’.

Rally’s significance and opposition’s unified stand

The rally assumes heightened importance amid heightened concerns over democratic principles and constitutional integrity. Leaders have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s democratic fabric, viewing the event as a pivotal opportunity for citizens to voice their dissent against perceived authoritarian tendencies within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Support and preparations

Expressing solidarity with Kejriwal, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, extended support and solidarity, highlighting parallels between Kejriwal’s situation and her husband’s prior incarceration. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured permissions for the rally, expecting a substantial turnout of over 20,000 participants, with stringent security measures in place to ensure safety and orderliness.

Traffic advisory and precautionary measures

Ahead of the rally, authorities have implemented traffic regulations and diversions, anticipating substantial footfall and vehicular movement. Stringent security protocols, including the deployment of paramilitary personnel and restrictions on certain activities, aim to maintain law and order during the event.