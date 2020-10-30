Image Source : FILE IAF's longest BrahMos strike mission: Sukhoi-30 takes off from Punjab, destroys target 4,000 km away

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday successfully test-fired the DRDO-developed air-launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft.

The aircraft had taken off from an airbase in Punjab and destroyed a target ship located 4,000 km away in the Bay of Bengal after mid-air refuelling. It is the second such successful test of the missile, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on October 18.

The missile was fired from INS Chennai, a stealth destroyer, and it hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing "extremely complex" manoeuvres, officials said.

"BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

