Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV India successfully test-fires extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the extended range BrahMos supersonic missile which can hit targets at over 400 kilometers range.

Tests were carried out under PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This was the second test firing of the supersonic missile. The airframe and booster of the missle are indigenous.

