Hope Amarinder continues to keep interests of party ahead: Ashok Gehlot on Punjab political crisis

Amid the ongoing infighting amid Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder Singh's resignation and the anticipation over who will be the next CM face in the state, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has requested his Congress colleague and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to "continue working keeping the interest of the party above all else."

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot shared his thoughts on the ongoing Congress crisis, and addressed the former Punjab CM expecting him to cooperate. He wrote, "I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will harm the Congress party".

Gehlot staunchly defended the Congress party's stand explaining that the high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from the legislators and the general public.

"I also personally believe that the Congress President chooses the Chief Minister only after taking out the displeasure of many leaders who are in the race to become the Chief Minister.", Gehlot tweeted.

A resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party. Party sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader, the sources said.

