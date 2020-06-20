Image Source : PTI Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued in Himachal Pradesh (Representational Image)

The meteorological department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for next week, an official said on Saturday. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast rain in low and middle hills while the high hills are likely to experience rain and snow next week.

It issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds in middle hills from June 22 to 24 and in plains and low hills on June 23, 24.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Meanwhile light to moderate rain occurred at some places in the hill state, , Shimla MeT centre director Manmhan Singh said.

Nurpur received 35 mm of rain, followed by 34 mm in Nadaun, 13 mm in Nahan and Dharamshala each, 10 mm in Palampur, 3 mm in Dalhousie and Una, he said.

Bilaspur remained the hottest place in the state with a high of 38 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The maximum temperature in Una and Hamirpur was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius each, followed by 35.4 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 34.8 in Chamba and 32 in Solan.



Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla registered a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius.



Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 23.1 and 18.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said.

