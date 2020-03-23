Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check COVID-19 spread

Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced in the Assembly on Monday. The people should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders. Essential services will, however, continue as usual. On Sunday, Kangra district, where two confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported, was locked down.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision have tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, a number of people have been kept under home quarantine.

The Indian government on Sunday decided to clamp down on the free movement in 75 districts across the country where authorities have reported confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 8. At present, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are observing a lockdown with suspension of metro and other public transport facilities apart.

State borders have been sealed, all passenger trains stand cancelled and all inter-state bus services have been suspended in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Globally, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to over 330,000 with more than 14,000 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)