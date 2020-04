Image Source : PTI 1 killed as explosion hits manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh

A blast in a manufacturing unit of Pidilite Industries in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi industrial area early on Thursday led to the death of a migrant owing to gas leakage, police said.

At least seven were hospitalized.

The plant has been closed since the lockdown. Those affected by the gas were living in nearby slums.

