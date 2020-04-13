Blast at sanitizer factory in Mumbai, 2 dead

Two dead after blast at a sanitizer making factory in Mumbai. (Representational image)

At least two people have died and 1 another is injured after a blast occurred at a sanitizer making factory in Mumbai. The blast took place in one of the unit involved in making hand sanitizers and hand washes. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a magnificent increase in the demand for sanitizers, hand washes following which several companies have started manufacturing these products. According to District Magistrate, the incident took place at around 11 am on Monday morning. Two workers who lost their lives in the blast have been identified as Vijay Pandurang Sawant and Sameer Shahbudeen Khwaja while another worker who is injured is Runal Prabhakar Rawat, a police official in Palghar informed.

Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have surged to 1,982, according to data pulished by Health Ministry as of 8 am on Monday. As many as 221 people tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Sunday, a state health department said. Twenty-two coronavirus positive patients died due to the infection in the state on Sunday, which increased the death toll to 149.

Mumbai is worst-affected city by coronavirus, which has 1,298 positive patients and has reported 92 deaths so far. On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by three in Pune, two in Navi Mumbai and one from Solapur. Twenty of these 22 victims had high risk co- morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart ailment. As per the figures provided by the department, Pune city has 233 COVID-19 patients, while it has reported 30 deaths till now.

