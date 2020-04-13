Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases near 2,000-mark l Mumbai touches 1,300-mark | Full List

Image Source : AP Mumbai is worst-affected city by coronavirus, which has 1,298 positive patients and has reported 92 deaths so far.

Maharashtra confirmed coronavirus cases has rose to 1,982, according to data pulished by Health Ministry as of 8. am on Monday. As many as 221 people tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Sunday, a state health department said. Twenty-two coronavirus positive patients died due to the infection in the state on Sunday, which increased the death toll to 149.

Mumbai is worst-affected city by coronavirus, which has 1,298 positive patients and has reported 92 deaths so far. On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest number of deaths at 16, followed by three in Pune, two in Navi Mumbai and one from Solapur.

Twenty of these 22 victims had high risk co- morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart ailment. As per the figures provided by the department, Pune city has 233 COVID-19 patients, while it has reported 30 deaths till now.

Thane division has 1,520 such patients and reported 106 deaths so far. Pune division has 270 positive cases and 33 deaths, followed by Nashik division recording 47 cases of COVID-19 and death of four patients.

Kolhapur division has 38 COVID-19 patients, of whom one died due to the infection, while Aurangabad has reported 21 cases so far with the death of one patient.

In Nagpur division, so far 29 people have tested positive, of whom one died, while Akola has recorded 35 positive cases and two deaths so far.

There are 13 coronavirus patients in Latur division with no death reported so far. There are nine persons from other states, who are undergoing treatment in Maharashtra.

District-wise List of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1298 92 2 Thane 6 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 44 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 45 3 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 46 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 42 1 9 Palghar 4 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 21 3 11 Raigad 4 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 8 1 Thane Division Total 1520 106 1 Nashik 2 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 15 2 4 Ahemadnagar 10 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 16 0 6 Dhule 1 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 47 4 1 Pune 7 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 233 30 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 23 0 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 1 1 6 Satara 6 2 Pune Division Total 270 33 1 Kolapur 1 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 5 1 Kolapur Division Total 38 1 1 Aurangabad 3 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 16 1 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Division Total 21 1 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 5 1 5 Yavatmal 4 0 6 Buldhana 13 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 35 2 1 Nagpur 1 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 27 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 29 1 1 Other Sate 9 0 TOTAL 1982 149

Of the 41,109 laboratory samples, as many as 37,964 tested negative, while 1,982 have tested positive, the official said, adding that so far, 217 in the state have been discharged after recovery.

The state has placed 61,247 people under home quarantine and 5,064 people are in institutional quarantine.

Around 755 of these attendees have been traced and tested and 37 have been found to be coronavirus positive. Of them, eight are in Latur, while seven are in Yavatmal, six in Buldhana, three in Mumbai, and two each in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and Ahmednagar, and one each in Ratnagiri, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Kolhapur and Washim, the official said.

Apart from this, six contacts of these cases have been found positive in Ahmednagar and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad as well, he said.

As per the guidance from the Centre, a cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where groups of patients have been found in the state.

There are total 4,846 surveillance squads deployed across the state and 17.46 lakh people have been surveyed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News